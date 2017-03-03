Former Tasmanian MP appointed Norfolk Island administrator
A former federal MP who held Tasmania's largest electorate is headed to a new island, and this time he will be running the whole show. Eric Hutchinson has been appointed administrator of Norfolk Island for two years, and will reside in the island's Government House.
|Fury over Australian demands that Norfolk Islan... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Dana
|1
|Australian PM accused of 'leaping back to colon... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|purple groper
|3
|Norfolk Island considers gay marriage (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|JohnInToronto
|1
