Zealandia under Pacific Close to Recognition as Continent

A paper published in GSA Today, the journal of the Geological Society of America, contends that the vast, continuous expanse of continental crust, which centres on New Zealand, is distinct enough to constitute a separate continent, the Guardian reported. The paper's authors argued that the incremental way in which it came to light goes to show that even "the large and the obvious in natural science can be overlooked".

Chicago, IL

