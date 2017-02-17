Mystery plant: 'Cedar of Lebanon,' Ce...

Mystery plant: 'Cedar of Lebanon,' Cedrus libani

Quick, all you vexillologists: What do Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Hong Kong, Lebanon, Mexico, Norfolk Island, and Turks and Caisos Island all have in common? This is too easy: they all nations whose flags which prominently feature a plant. This week we are focusing on the flag of Lebanon, which prominently features a tree, and more specifically, a cedar.

Chicago, IL

