Sounds of Summer Special: How Norfolk...

Sounds of Summer Special: How Norfolk Islanders are re-shaping their future

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: ABC News

Today, we look at how Norfolk Islanders are coming to grips with the upheaval caused by the end of self-government on Australia's tiny external territory. When the families of the famous Bounty mutineers arrived 160 years ago, they were just the latest in successive waves of people to call the island home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fury over Australian demands that Norfolk Islan... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Dana 1
Yodi Pills Before And After Results +27838588197 (Jul '13) Jan '15 love 21
News Australian PM accused of 'leaping back to colon... (Nov '14) Nov '14 purple groper 3
Yodi Pills And Botcho Cream +27719642986 Hips a... (Sep '13) Oct '14 ndez 10
News Norfolk Island considers gay marriage (Sep '14) Sep '14 JohnInToronto 1
Order for traditional healing products now call... (Sep '14) Sep '14 prof jomo 1
how to join illuminati dial +27734009912 priest... (Sep '14) Sep '14 prof jomo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,564 • Total comments across all topics: 277,578,142

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC