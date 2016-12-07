Norfolk mutiny brewing against island's Australian administrator

It may be a lonely speck in the South Pacific, but the Australian takeover of Norfolk Island has sparked criticism from the other side of the world and exposed deep divisions within the small community. The Australian administrator of Norfolk Island, Gary Hardgrave, says his wife has been spat on and his car egged by some pro-independence supporters, as the fight for sovereignty of the tiny island descends into name-calling and confrontation.

