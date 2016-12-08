No room for a Christmas Tree?

Thursday Dec 8

The Norfolk Island pine is a house plant through the year but can be decorated to make an alternative Christmas tree in December. Many dwellers of small apartments or condos face an annual problem in December: What to do about the Christmas tree? Take out the odd chair or end table? Just forget about a tree and hang a stuffed Santa somewhere? What to do? Well, first of all, even in the smallest of quarters, you can find room for a Christmas tree, but one that is a little different and one that will last well beyond New Year's Day.

