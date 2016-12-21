Little pine perfect as Christmas tree
The Norfolk Island pine is a house plant through the year but can be decorated to make an alternative Christmas tree in December. Many dwellers of small apartments or condos face an annual problem in December: What do we do about the Christmas tree? Do we take out the odd chair or end table? Do we just forget about a tree and hang a stuffed Santa somewhere? What to do? Well, first of all, even in the smallest of quarters, you can find room for a Christmas tree, but one that is a little different and one that will last well beyond New Year's Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fury over Australian demands that Norfolk Islan... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Dana
|1
|Yodi Pills Before And After Results +27838588197 (Jul '13)
|Jan '15
|love
|21
|Australian PM accused of 'leaping back to colon... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|purple groper
|3
|Yodi Pills And Botcho Cream +27719642986 Hips a... (Sep '13)
|Oct '14
|ndez
|10
|Norfolk Island considers gay marriage (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|JohnInToronto
|1
|Order for traditional healing products now call... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|prof jomo
|1
|how to join illuminati dial +27734009912 priest... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|prof jomo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC