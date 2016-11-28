Norfolk wants a fibre-to-the-island c...

Norfolk wants a fibre-to-the-island connection

Sunday Nov 27 Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Stuck with a 2G mobile network and slow internet speeds, a group of Norfolk Islanders are looking for the ultimate technology boost: fibre-to-the-island. An undersea cable capable of 42 terabytes per second will soon be laid just 90 kilometres off Norfolk's coast and islanders need to put in an order soon.

