Norfolk Island highschoolers competing in Sydney debateing challenge
When you hear about remote Australia, you might imagine outback communities or far flung peninsulas in Western Australia. Norfolk Island, almost 1,500 kilometres from the mainland, and inhabited by just over 2,000 people, is a different kind of remote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fury over Australian demands that Norfolk Islan... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Dana
|1
|Yodi Pills Before And After Results +27838588197 (Jul '13)
|Jan '15
|love
|21
|Australian PM accused of 'leaping back to colon... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|purple groper
|3
|Yodi Pills And Botcho Cream +27719642986 Hips a... (Sep '13)
|Oct '14
|ndez
|10
|Norfolk Island considers gay marriage (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|JohnInToronto
|1
|Order for traditional healing products now call... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|prof jomo
|1
|how to join illuminati dial +27734009912 priest... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|prof jomo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC