Norfolk Island highschoolers competin...

Norfolk Island highschoolers competing in Sydney debateing challenge

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: ABC News

When you hear about remote Australia, you might imagine outback communities or far flung peninsulas in Western Australia. Norfolk Island, almost 1,500 kilometres from the mainland, and inhabited by just over 2,000 people, is a different kind of remote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fury over Australian demands that Norfolk Islan... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Dana 1
Yodi Pills Before And After Results +27838588197 (Jul '13) Jan '15 love 21
News Australian PM accused of 'leaping back to colon... (Nov '14) Nov '14 purple groper 3
Yodi Pills And Botcho Cream +27719642986 Hips a... (Sep '13) Oct '14 ndez 10
News Norfolk Island considers gay marriage (Sep '14) Sep '14 JohnInToronto 1
Order for traditional healing products now call... (Sep '14) Sep '14 prof jomo 1
how to join illuminati dial +27734009912 priest... (Sep '14) Sep '14 prof jomo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,755 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,756

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC