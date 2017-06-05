Seasoned administrator, not privatiza...

Seasoned administrator, not privatization, solution to National...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: Vanguard

A theatre art practitioner, Peter Badejo, on Sunday called on the Federal Government to appoint seasoned and tested theatre administrators to manage the National Theatre so that it could boost its operations and become lively again. Badejo told newsmen that the National Theatre would be restored to its pride of place with seasoned administrators as its head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Column Seven (Nov '11) Jul '15 test 2
Migrating to Niue: crazy dream or possible? (Sep '09) Jun '14 Dr David Benette-UK 5
looking new offer on premium rate numbers (May '14) May '14 premium rate numbers 1
Niue settled by samoans! (Mar '14) Mar '14 Toa 1
St Clements University (May '12) Feb '14 Dr David Benette-UK 5
Flag of Niue (Jan '14) Jan '14 Anonymous 1
Anyone know any stories or history about Niue? (Sep '12) Jul '13 Hamo 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. North Dakota
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,907 • Total comments across all topics: 281,625,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC