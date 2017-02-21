Coins for the new lunar year: Celebra...

Coins for the new lunar year: Celebrating the Year of the Rooster

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Coin World

Perth Mint's 2017 Year of the Rooster 1-ounce gold bullion coin has a mintage of 30,000 coins. The obverse shows the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, while the reverse features a design of a single rooster strutting amid bamboo and foliage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coin World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Column Seven (Nov '11) Jul '15 test 2
Migrating to Niue: crazy dream or possible? (Sep '09) Jun '14 Dr David Benette-UK 5
looking new offer on premium rate numbers (May '14) May '14 premium rate numbers 1
Niue settled by samoans! (Mar '14) Mar '14 Toa 1
St Clements University (May '12) Feb '14 Dr David Benette-UK 5
Flag of Niue (Jan '14) Jan '14 Anonymous 1
Anyone know any stories or history about Niue? (Sep '12) Jul '13 Hamo 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,070 • Total comments across all topics: 279,149,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC