The Radio Scene at the World's Largest Toothbrush Fence
According to the best available information, there are two fences in the world that are decorated with old and used toothbrushes. One of these fences runs along a country road in the North Island of New Zealand, and it was commenced a few years ago by a New Zealander of Scottish background as a retirement prank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MT Shortwave Central.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Column Seven (Nov '11)
|Jul '15
|test
|2
|Migrating to Niue: crazy dream or possible? (Sep '09)
|Jun '14
|Dr David Benette-UK
|5
|looking new offer on premium rate numbers (May '14)
|May '14
|premium rate numbers
|1
|Niue settled by samoans! (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Toa
|1
|St Clements University (May '12)
|Feb '14
|Dr David Benette-UK
|5
|Flag of Niue (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Anonymous
|1
|Anyone know any stories or history about Niue? (Sep '12)
|Jul '13
|Hamo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC