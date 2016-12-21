New Year Honours List 2017

New Year Honours List 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Scoop

The Queen has been pleased, on the celebration of the New Year, to make the following appointments to The New Zealand Order of Merit: DNZM Ms Valerie Kasanita Adams, ONZM , of Auckland. For services to athletics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Column Seven (Nov '11) Jul '15 test 2
Migrating to Niue: crazy dream or possible? (Sep '09) Jun '14 Dr David Benette-UK 5
looking new offer on premium rate numbers (May '14) May '14 premium rate numbers 1
Niue settled by samoans! (Mar '14) Mar '14 Toa 1
St Clements University (May '12) Feb '14 Dr David Benette-UK 5
Flag of Niue (Jan '14) Jan '14 Anonymous 1
Anyone know any stories or history about Niue? (Sep '12) Jul '13 Hamo 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,478 • Total comments across all topics: 277,535,012

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC