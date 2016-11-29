Newest Bullion Coin Launches To Much ...

Newest Bullion Coin Launches To Much Fanfare

Tuesday Nov 29

Gainesville Coins LLC, one of the nation's largest precious metal dealers, is introducing an exclusive new product, the 2017 1 oz Guardian Angel Silver Coin . Struck as legal tender coins for the Pacific island of Niue, these gorgeous silver coins are the first issue in the brand new annual Angel Series.

