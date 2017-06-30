Yoruba Egungun mythology: When the de...

Yoruba Egungun mythology: When the dead bless the living

MASQUERADE festival is widely marked by adherents of traditional religion in the South West zone of the country. The worshippers believe that their ancestors who died several years ago reincarnate, pay them regular visits to bless them.

