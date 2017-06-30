We pray Nigerians'll never raise hand...

We pray Nigerians'll never raise hands against one another again - Yakubu Gowon

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Ex-Head of State and National Convener, Nigeria Prays, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, has prayed that Nigerians will never raise their hands in violence against one another again, urging that everyone should eschew all acts that threaten the unity of the country.

