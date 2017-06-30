Use OPC to fight crime, lawyers' group charges Lagos gov
The League of Patriotic Lawyers has called on Lagos State government to engage the services of Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, in crime fighting instead of using the group on adhoc basis. A statement by the Chairman of League, Mallam Abubakar Yesufu, said OPC should be made a permanent arm in fighting crime in the state.
