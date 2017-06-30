UPDATE 1-Regulators step in to save Etisalat Nigeria from collapse

Nigeria's central bank and its telecoms industry regulator have intervened to save the country's fourth largest telecoms firm from collapse after talks with local banks to renegotiate a $1.2 billion loan failed, a regulatory source said on Tuesday. Etisalat Nigeria is the biggest foreign-owned victim of dollar shortages plaguing the country due to lower oil prices and economic recession, leaving the company struggling to make repayments to lenders and suppliers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.