"The walls of Boko Haram will collapse if Nigeria's Army surrender to God"
Rev. Ayuba Usman, the Deputy Chaplain of the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, predicted on Sunday that the end of the Boko Haram insurgency was near. Usman, a Major in the army, made the predication while delivering a sermon at an inter-denominational service to mark the 2017 Nigerian Army Day Celebration in Maiduguri.
Read more at Vanguard.
