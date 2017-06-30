"The walls of Boko Haram will collapse if Nigeria's Army surrender to God"

Rev. Ayuba Usman, the Deputy Chaplain of the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, predicted on Sunday that the end of the Boko Haram insurgency was near. Usman, a Major in the army, made the predication while delivering a sermon at an inter-denominational service to mark the 2017 Nigerian Army Day Celebration in Maiduguri.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.