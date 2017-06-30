The North cannot hold Nigeria hostage - Afenifere, Ohanaeze
L-R; Former IG of Police, Alh Ibrahim Coomassie, AVM Mukhtar Muhammad, The publisher of Leadership Newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah, Alh Bash D. Bauchi and others during a meeting with leaders of the Northern States over hate speeches and several agitation at the State house in Abuja. The group's position came on the heels of the support for restructuring from former military President, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, who said, last week, that the Nigerian federation, as currently structured, needs reform that will emphasise the individual strength and advantages of the component units so that governments can really work to improve the lives of Nigerians..
