Tension in Sapele over killing of 2 soldiers by militants
By Perez Brisibe & Paul Olayemi, SAPELE TENSION is currently brewing in Sapele, Delta State over the killing of two soldiers attached to the 19 Battalion, Koko, Warri North local government area of Delta State by suspected militants. The attack on the soldiers is coming less than a month after four marine policemen suffered similar fate in the hands of a gang of suspected militants who have been holding sway along the river between Abigborodo and Arouwun communities in Warri North and Sapele local government areas respectively.
