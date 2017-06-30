Stakeholders make case for 100m Nigerians without electricity
Stakeholders have called on the Federal Government to intensify efforts, toward ensuring that 30 percent of its electricity is generated from renewables by 2030. This came as they stressed the need for robust policy framework as well as smart financing measures for renewable energy in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too late for restructuring, lets break up - Ann...
|Jun 30
|BB Board
|1
|Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano
|Jun 15
|Baptist ism by Proxy
|4
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May '17
|Big Phobe
|1
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May '17
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr '17
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr '17
|He Named Me Black...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC