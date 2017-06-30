Restructure Nigeria before it's too late -Afenifere

THE pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has restated its call on the need for the Federal Government to restructure the country saying Nigeria has entered a terminal crisis. From left; Mr. Sehinde Arogbofa, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Afenifere Leader and Host, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Chief Olu Falae during an emergency meeting of Afenifere the Yoruba socio-political group on the Ife Crisis held at the house of their Leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, Ondo State.

