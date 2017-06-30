Restructure Nigeria before it's too l...

Restructure Nigeria before it's too late -Afenifere

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

THE pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has restated its call on the need for the Federal Government to restructure the country saying Nigeria has entered a terminal crisis. From left; Mr. Sehinde Arogbofa, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Afenifere Leader and Host, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Chief Olu Falae during an emergency meeting of Afenifere the Yoruba socio-political group on the Ife Crisis held at the house of their Leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, Ondo State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Too late for restructuring, lets break up - Ann... Jun 30 BB Board 1
News Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano Jun 15 Baptist ism by Proxy 4
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May '17 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 1
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May '17 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr '17 He Named Me Black... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Notre Dame
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,149 • Total comments across all topics: 282,278,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC