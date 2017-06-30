PFN advocates restructuring of Nigeria

PFN advocates restructuring of Nigeria

Rev. Isaac Komolafe, FCT Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria , FCT Chapter, has urged the Federal Government to restructure and change the rules of governance in the country. Komolafe made the appeal at the inauguration of the new FCT PFN Executives and Zonal Coordinators, which held at All Christian Fellowship Mission, on Tuesday in Abuja.

