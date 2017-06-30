Oil tanker and bulk carrier collide in Dover Strait
Seafrontier was heading to Puerto Barrios, Guatemala, and the Huayang Endeavour was en route to Lagos, Nigeria, when they collided at around 2am on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwich Guardian.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too late for restructuring, lets break up - Ann...
|Fri
|BB Board
|1
|Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano
|Jun 15
|Baptist ism by Proxy
|4
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May '17
|Big Phobe
|1
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May '17
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr '17
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr '17
|He Named Me Black...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC