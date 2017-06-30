Nigeria's Igbo leaders reject call fo...

Nigeria's Igbo leaders reject call for Biafra state

BBC News

Powerful Igbo leaders in Nigeria have rejected calls for the breakaway state of Biafra to be created for their ethnic group in the south-east. The campaign has also fuelled tension in northern Nigeria, where some youth groups have retaliated by threatening to expels Igbos who live there.

