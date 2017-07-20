Nigeria's future can only be saved wi...

Nigeria's future can only be saved with 2014 National Confab - Falae

15 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Chief Olu Falae, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation has, Thursday in Ibadan, said that Nigeria's future would be guaranteed only when the 2014 National Conference Report is implemented. Falae, who said this at the maiden meeting of a group known as `Conscience of the Yoruba Race', added that the devolution of power and resources from the centre to the federating units had become necessary.

Chicago, IL

