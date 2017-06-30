Nigerians must unite against quit not...

Nigerians must unite against quit notice agenda - Prof. Abdulhameed

20 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Prof. Abdulhameed Ujo of the Department of Political Science and International Relations, University of Abuja has called for unity among Nigerians to resist the "quite notice" agenda of enemies of Nigeria. He said the various groups issuing the notices and their sponsors were enemies of the country, adding that the notice were designed to cause problem.

Chicago, IL

