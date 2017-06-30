Nigerian political cartoonist takes aim at ailing leader
Few people think it's funny that Nigeria's president is on extended medical leave in London for the second time this year. But Mike Asukwo sharpens his pencil as he plans his next political cartoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too late for restructuring, lets break up - Ann...
|Jun 30
|BB Board
|1
|Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano
|Jun 15
|Baptist ism by Proxy
|4
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May '17
|Big Phobe
|1
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May '17
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr '17
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr '17
|He Named Me Black...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC