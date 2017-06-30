Nigeria: U.S Transparency Bill to Expose Illicit Funds From Nigeria, Others
A corporate transparency bill introduced in the U.S. Congress last week will force disclosure of Nigerians and other nationals who run shell companies registered in the United States. The bipartisan bill, 'Corporate Transparency Act of 2017', introduced by Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat, and co-sponsored by Congressman Peter King, a Republican, will compel disclosure of beneficial owners "to prevent wrongdoers from exploiting United States corporations and limited liability companies for criminal gain".
