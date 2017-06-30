Nigeria probes claims of teenage plan...

Nigeria probes claims of teenage plane stowaway survivor

Nigerian authorities have launched an investigation into claims that a teenager survived 12 hours hidden in the wheel compartment of a plane between Lagos and London, an aviation official said Wednesday. The boy, said to be aged 15 or under, was apparently discovered in the wheel compartment of a Med-View Airline Boeing 747 which made the round trip last Saturday.

