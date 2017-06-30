Nigeria parliament inquiry calls ex-president Jonathan over oil block sale scandal

Nigeria's lower house of parliament called on Wednesday for ex- president Goodluck Jonathan to testify in an inquiry into the contested sale of an oil block during his tenure, the investigating committee said. FILE PHOTO: Nigeria's outgoing President Goodluck Jonathan waves to people after the handover to incoming President Muhammadu Buhari at Eagle Square in Abuja, Nigeria May 29, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.