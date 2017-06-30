Nigeria: Obasanjo Tasks African Leaders On Support for Nepad
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on African leaders to provide more support to the New Partnership for African Development, NEPAD, to boost economic development on the continent. Mr. Obasanjo made the appeal when the National Coordinator of NEPAD Nigeria, Gloria Akobundu, visited him in his Abeokuta residence.
