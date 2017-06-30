Nigeria: NPA Welcomes Senate's Investigation of Its JV Enterprises

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Hadiza Bala-Usman has welcomed the decision of the Nigerian Senate to look into the activities of the Joint Venture Enterprises of the NPA, namely, the Lagos Channel Management, the Bonny Channel Company, and the Calabar Channel Management Company Limited, as raised in a motion on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday. In a statement signed by I. S. Nasiru, a Principal Manager, Public Affairs at the Authority, the NPA explained that its current administration had on assumption of duties, identified the challenge and taken immediate steps to address the unacceptable situation.

