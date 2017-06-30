Nigeria is a country where everyone is a stakeholder - Obasanjo
Former president Olusegun Obasanjo Wednesday in Kano dismissed agitation by some separatist group advocating for the division of Nigeria to tread the part of caution. Chief Obasanjo said "Nigeria is a land of prosperity, a land where Nigerians must continue to learn from each other, live in peace and be their brothers keeper."
Read more at Vanguard.
