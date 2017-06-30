Nigeria: Former VP Sambo Accuses Police Of Plot To Incriminate Him

Former Vice-President Namadi Sambo has raised the alarm over the frequent raid on one of his Kaduna residences by operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission , saying the pace of their invasions portrays a desire to find fault by every means possible. The latest of these raids took place last Wednesday, when the ICPC operatives, along with heavily armed security operatives stormed the house located at No.1 Alimi Road, for a search that lasted about two hours.

