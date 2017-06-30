Nigeria: Etisalat Debt - Reps Want Te...

Nigeria: Etisalat Debt - Reps Want Telcos' Financial Accounts Audited

46 min ago

The board of the Nigerian Communications Commission has held an emergency meeting to review the Etisalat debt issue in its entirety and also the intervention made by the commission. This is even as a House of Representatives panel yesterday intervened in the current financial crisis that is rocking the telecom company in order to forestall further crisis.

