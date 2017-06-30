Nigeria: a 100 'Badoo' Members Terrorising Lagos Communities Arrested
Security officials have arrested 100 suspected members of the dreaded cult group, Badoo, who have been terrorising residents of the state especially in the Ikorodu axis. This is just as the Lagos State government has cautioned residents to desist from carrying out jungle justice on suspected members of the gang, as government would leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators of any dastardly act to justice.
