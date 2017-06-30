Nigeria: a 100 'Badoo' Members Terror...

Nigeria: a 100 'Badoo' Members Terrorising Lagos Communities Arrested

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Security officials have arrested 100 suspected members of the dreaded cult group, Badoo, who have been terrorising residents of the state especially in the Ikorodu axis. This is just as the Lagos State government has cautioned residents to desist from carrying out jungle justice on suspected members of the gang, as government would leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators of any dastardly act to justice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Too late for restructuring, lets break up - Ann... Jun 30 BB Board 1
News Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano Jun 15 Baptist ism by Proxy 4
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May '17 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 1
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May '17 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr '17 He Named Me Black... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,730 • Total comments across all topics: 282,216,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC