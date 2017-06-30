Nigeria: 150 Killed in Three-Day Comm...

Nigeria: 150 Killed in Three-Day Communal Clash

One hundred and fifty people have been confirmed dead after a three-day war between two communities in Cross River over land. The Director-General of the Cross River State Emergency Management Agency , John Inaku, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Calabar on Tuesday.

