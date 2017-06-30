Maitama Sule died when Nigeria needed him most - Wabara, others
Some prominent Nigerians on Monday expressed sadness over the demise of former Nigeria's Permanent Representatives to the United Nations and elder statesman, Alhaji Maitama Sule. According to them, he will be greatly missed, particularly now that the issue of unity is on the front burner in the country.
