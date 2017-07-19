'Let Presidency dialogue with NASS fo...

'Let Presidency dialogue with NASS for the interest of the nation'

Saturday Jul 8 Read more: Vanguard

The Chief Imam of Nupe road Central Mosque, Kaduna, Malam Muhammad Nafi'u, on Friday urged the Presidency and the National Assembly to resolve their differences through dialogue in the interest of the nation. "The issue of 'we will not do this and that until that is done' does not speak well of good governance; let them dialogue and put a human face in addressing their disagreements.

