Keyamo, 29 others named Senior Advocates of Nigeria

13 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The Legal Practitioners' Privileges Committee on Thursday announced the appointment of 30 legal practitioners to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria . The Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Mrs Hadizatu Mustapha, made the announcement in Abuja while briefing the newsmen at the end of the committee's 127th meeting.

Chicago, IL

