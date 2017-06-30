Keyamo, 29 others named Senior Advocates of Nigeria
The Legal Practitioners' Privileges Committee on Thursday announced the appointment of 30 legal practitioners to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria . The Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Mrs Hadizatu Mustapha, made the announcement in Abuja while briefing the newsmen at the end of the committee's 127th meeting.
