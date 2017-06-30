Japan gives Nigeria 31 ambulances

Japan gives Nigeria 31 ambulances

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

By Edoamaowo Udeme & Dirisu Yakubu ABUJA - The Japanese government Friday donated 31 new ambulances to the Federal Ministry of Health for onward distribution to selected tertiary health institutions across the country. The occasion which had the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole and the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Sadanobu Kusaoke as well as top officials of the Ministry in attendance, also paraded representatives of beneficiary institutions, many of whom couldn't hide their excitement about the donation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Too late for restructuring, lets break up - Ann... Fri BB Board 1
News Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano Jun 15 Baptist ism by Proxy 4
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May '17 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 1
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May '17 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr '17 He Named Me Black... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,652 • Total comments across all topics: 282,165,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC