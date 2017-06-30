Japan gives Nigeria 31 ambulances
By Edoamaowo Udeme & Dirisu Yakubu ABUJA - The Japanese government Friday donated 31 new ambulances to the Federal Ministry of Health for onward distribution to selected tertiary health institutions across the country. The occasion which had the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole and the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Sadanobu Kusaoke as well as top officials of the Ministry in attendance, also paraded representatives of beneficiary institutions, many of whom couldn't hide their excitement about the donation.
