Gunmen kill father of 12 for his motorcycle in Ondo

Akure-GUNMEN, weekend, killed a father of 12, Mathias Abah, and stole his motorcycle along Oda Road, the outskirts of Akure, the Ondo State capital. Vanguard gathered that the deceased, who had two wives, was reportedly killed around 7:30a.m. on Saturday, when he was returning to his Isagba camp from Oda town.

