Gunmen kill father of 12 for his motorcycle in Ondo
Akure-GUNMEN, weekend, killed a father of 12, Mathias Abah, and stole his motorcycle along Oda Road, the outskirts of Akure, the Ondo State capital. Vanguard gathered that the deceased, who had two wives, was reportedly killed around 7:30a.m. on Saturday, when he was returning to his Isagba camp from Oda town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too late for restructuring, lets break up - Ann...
|Jun 30
|BB Board
|1
|Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano
|Jun 15
|Baptist ism by Proxy
|4
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May '17
|Big Phobe
|1
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May '17
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr '17
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr '17
|He Named Me Black...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC