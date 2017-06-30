General Electric trains 95 young Nigerian entrepreneurs
The Director, Communications and Public Affairs, GE Africa, Mrs Patricia Obozuwa, made this known on Saturday in Lagos during a media tour of GE Lagos Garage, a hub for advanced manufacturing, established in November 2016. She said the establishment of the garage was a fall-out of the World Economic Forum held in May 2014 to help build a skilled workforce and also drive entrepreneurial development of the country.
Read more at Vanguard.
