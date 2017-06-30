General Electric trains 95 young Nige...

General Electric trains 95 young Nigerian entrepreneurs

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The Director, Communications and Public Affairs, GE Africa, Mrs Patricia Obozuwa, made this known on Saturday in Lagos during a media tour of GE Lagos Garage, a hub for advanced manufacturing, established in November 2016. She said the establishment of the garage was a fall-out of the World Economic Forum held in May 2014 to help build a skilled workforce and also drive entrepreneurial development of the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Too late for restructuring, lets break up - Ann... Fri BB Board 1
News Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano Jun 15 Baptist ism by Proxy 4
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May '17 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 1
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May '17 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr '17 He Named Me Black... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,756 • Total comments across all topics: 282,171,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC