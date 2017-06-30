Court orders Buhari, Osinbajo to tell...

Court orders Buhari, Osinbajo to tell Nigerians names of all suspected looters

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos today ordered the Federal Government to "immediately release to Nigerians information about the names of high ranking public officials from whom public funds were recovered and the circumstances under which funds were recovered, as well as the exact amount of funds recovered from each public official." The judgment was delivered today by Hon Justice Hadiza Rabiu Shagari following a Freedom of Information suit number: FHC/CS/964/2016 brought by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project .

