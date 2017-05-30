Youths' empowerment'll solve Nigeria'...

Youths' empowerment'll solve Nigeria's problems - Utomi

17 hrs ago

A leading economic expert and former presidential candidate, Mr. Patrick Utomi has called on the Federal Government to embrace youth empowerment as a panacea to the lingering economic problem in the country. He said this in a national launch of YouthCan! an initiative by SOS Children's Villages in Lagos.

Chicago, IL

