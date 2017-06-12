Yoruba leaders know Abiola's killers ...

Yoruba leaders know Abiola's killers - Al-Mustapha

Kaduna-Former Chief Security Officer, CSO, to late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha yesterday accused some Yoruba Leaders, of knowing those who killed late Chief MKO Abiola but chose to keep quiet after they were bribed. Major Al-Mustapha who fielded questions from newsmen in Kaduna, yesterday, shortly after a gathering to broker peace between the North and South-Eastern part of the country however did not name those who gave the bribe.

