Yaw Preko shortlisted for Coach of th...

Yaw Preko shortlisted for Coach of the Month award in Nigeria

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

FC Ifeanyiubah duo of Godwin Obaje and coach Yaw Preko have been shortlisted to vie for the League Bloggers Awards of May for their performances in the Nigeria Professional Football League . Preko masterminded two wins in two for FC Ifeanyiubah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano 22 hr Baptist ism by Proxy 4
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May '17 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 1
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May '17 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr '17 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr '17 Uproot disease_en... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Cuba
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,000 • Total comments across all topics: 281,803,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC