When you talk of true federalism, they think you don't want to be part of Nigeria - Wike

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers in Port Harcourt on Tuesday called for true federalism in Nigeria to enable each part of the country to develop according to its ability. The governor made the call when he hosted the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr William Symington, the governor's Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu, said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.